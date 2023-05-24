LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kevin McCullar Jr.‘s time with KU’s men’s basketball team isn’t over just yet.

KU Athletics announced Wednesday that McCullar will be coming back to Kansas for the 2023-2024 season. This comes after he declared for the NBA Draft and participated in the recent NBA Combine. This will be his final year of eligibility with the team.

“How about one more year Jayhawk nation,” McCullar said. “To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!”

KU Athletics said McCullar came to Kansas after transferring from Texas Tech. A three-time All-Big 12 selection, he is a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

“Kevin went through the pre-draft process, which is designed to do exactly what it did,” Kansas Head Coach Bill Self said. “Even though he has improved his status as an NBA prospect, there is still work to be done and he has informed us that he is going to return to Kansas for his last year of college.”

KU Athletics said McCullar started 33 of 34 games played, averaged 10.7 points per game and was fourth in the Big 12 with a 7.0 rebound average. He finished fourth in the Big 12 and 33rd nationally with 2.0 steals per game. He was also the only player in the league to rank in the top five of the Big 12 in rebound and steal average. His seven double-doubles were third in the Big 12.