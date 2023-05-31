LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football fans received more details regarding the teams 2023 schedule on Wednesday.

The Big 12, and Kansas football, announced start times for two Kansas games in the fall of 2023.

KU’s season opener, on Thursday August 31 against Missouri State, will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game is in Lawrence and will air on ESPN+.

Additionally, KU’s week three game on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Nevada will start at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Start times for KU’s other 10 regular season games have not been announced yet.