KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament due to positive COVID-19 test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas men’s basketball team is out of the Big 12 tournament due to a player’s positive COVID-19 test, KU confirmed Friday afternoon.
“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”
The Jayhawks were already playing without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, who did not make the trip to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Jayhawks were set to play against Texas tonight in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament.