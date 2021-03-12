KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament due to positive COVID-19 test

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas men’s basketball team is out of the Big 12 tournament due to a player’s positive COVID-19 test, KU confirmed Friday afternoon.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

KU has officially withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after another positive COVID test #kubball pic.twitter.com/NH0Ua1hpmp — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 12, 2021

The Jayhawks were already playing without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, who did not make the trip to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City due to COVID-19 protocols.

BREAKING—Kansas has a player who’s tested positive for COVID and has been removed from the Big 12 Tournament, sources tell @CBSSports. Jayhawks were supposed to play Texas tonight in the semis.



KU kept two players home due to COVID protocols, prior to leaving for Kansas City. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2021

The Jayhawks were set to play against Texas tonight in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament.