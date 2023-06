LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mass Street TBT, a squad made up KU men’s basketball alumni, announced another addition to its roster on Tuesday.

LeGerald Vick, who played at KU from 2015-2019, will suit up this summer in The Basketball Tournament. KU’s alumni team will play in the Wichita regional beginning on July 19.

The team will be coached by the Morris twins. Others playing include Marcus Garrett, Thomas Robinson and more.

Find out more about the summer tournament here.