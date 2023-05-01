LAWRENCE (KSNT)- A group of former KU men’s basketball players will reunite with some cash on the line this summer.

A Kansas alumni team will play in The Basketball Tournamenr (TBT) this summer, the tournament announced Monday on social media.

The Jayhawk alumni will play in Wichita on a team dubbed ‘Mass Street TBT.’

This summer’s team is still being built, but will include a notable coaching duo in the Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff. Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford are expected to play in the tournament.

The crimson and blue squad will play in the Wichita regional July 20-25. Fans can pre-order tickets here.