KU alumnus inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

21 Mar 1997: Forward Paul Pierce of the Kansas Jayhawks (right) and Arizona Wildcats forward Michael Dickerson fight for the ball during a playoff game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Community College in Birmingham, Alabama. Arizona won the game, 85-82. Ma

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Kansas basketball alumnus Paul Pierce was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Pierce played at KU from 1995-98. He averaged double-digits scoring each season. He is one of seven players in KU history to score more than 700 points in a season. Pierce led the Jayhawks to Big 12 tournament titles in 1997 and 1998 and was MVP of the tournament both years.

The Boston Celtics chose Pierce with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. His #34 jersey has been retired by both the Celtics and Jayhawks.