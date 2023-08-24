LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas Athletics announced to the public Thursday more details for the 39th annual Late Night in The Phog at Allen Fieldhouse.

Four-time Grammy nominated artist Flo Rida will take the floor on Oct. 6 to headline the annual event. The 42-time Platinum-Selling artist has recorded 12 chart-topping songs and numerous other hits, according to Kansas Athletics.

Late Night will continue to be a free event for fans, however, tickets will need to be claimed online in advance. The Kansas men’s and women’s basketball teams will also take the floor for their annual scrimmage game.

According to the release, Williams Education Fund members will have preferred access to a limited number of reserved seats based on priority. Sports Combo holders will have access first for three days, then others will have a chance to claim tickets, based on availability.

Ticket reservation timeline:

Please note: Availability is not guaranteed at any level, as a limited number of seats are being held for Williams Education Fund donors.

Hall of Fame Donors and Student Combo Pass Holders: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Champion Donors: Thursday, Sept. 14

Olympian to Legend Donors: Friday, Sept. 15

MVP to Outland Donors, Faculty/Staff and General Student Body: Monday, Sept. 18

General Public: Tuesday, Sept. 19 KU Athletics Press release excerpt

Student gates will open at 5:15 p.m., and general public gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the event kicking off at 6:30 p.m. You can read more on the event by clicking here.