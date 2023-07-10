LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas basketball has a date set for its pre-season tradition.

Fans will be able to return to Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 6 for the 39th annual Late Night in the Phog.

The event features music by the KU pep band, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams and crowd-engaging activities by both men’s and women’s basketball teams.

On top of that, the main events include a team-scrimmage and musical performance. Past performances in Allen Fieldhouse include DJ Diesel, Run-DMC and Snoop Dogg.

Late Night began in 1985 under head coach Larry Brown. Kansas Athletics will release more details at a later time.