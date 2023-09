LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks will play in front of a packed house in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The ‘Hawks host BYU for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 23. The game is sold out, KU Athletics announced on Tuesday. It’s the fourth sellout for KU football since Lance Leipold took over as head coach, and the first since Oct. 8, 2022.

It will be the fifth sellout for KU since 2009. 47,233 is the crowd capacity for KU’s stadium.