IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark appointed KU athletic director Travis Goff to a new conference committee.

Goff is one of three athletic directors on the Big 12’s athletics directors executive committee. This group will provide timely AD feedback on significant matters to the commissioner.

The three-person group consists of the AD’s current chairperson and the next two appointments in the annual chairperson rotation. The 2023-24 AD executive committee consists of Oklahoma State athletic director and ’23-24 chair Chad Weiberg, along with future chairs Goff and TCU’s Jeremiah Donati.

“In a world where speed matters, the formation of the AD executive committee provides a sounding board for addressing the opportunities and challenges of college athletics,” Yormark said in a press release. “I appreciate the willingness of Chad, Travis and Jeremiah to serve in this capacity.”