LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU Athletics is taking fan experience seriously.

The University of Kansas Athletic Department announced a new partnership on Monday. KU will work with Legends, a global premium experience company, for a long-term partnership aimed at taking the hospitality of their facilities to a whole new level for fans.

The partnership comes as KU recently announced renovations for both Allen Fieldhouse and David Booth Memorial Stadium.

“In this critical moment of time for Kansas Athletics with significant projects in front of us, we are incredibly excited to work with Michael Behan and the talented Legends team,” Jason Booker, KU’s Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation said in a statement from KU Athletics. “We are thrilled at the level of innovation and expertise they will bring to our sales team and process. We are really looking forward to the Legends team impacting our overall fan experience in a positive manner.”

Legends will oversee product development, pricing and sales, among other things. The new Jayhawk partner will also assist with premium seating, ticket sales, marketing and more.

“Legends is proud to partner with Kansas Athletics to identify new ways to innovate and enhance the fan experience and optimize sustainable revenue streams as part of the University’s exciting and expansive plans for Allen Fieldhouse and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” Michael Behan, Chief Operating Officer, Collegiate Partnerships, Legends said in a statement from KU Athletics.