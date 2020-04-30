KU athletics director supports NCAA allowing student-athlete compensation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is giving a thumbs up to the NCAA allowing student-athlete compensation, according to KU’s athletics director.

In a landmark move, the NCAA’s board of governors is approving a move that will allow athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements. The new rules also allow athlete compensation opportunities on social media, personal appearances and businesses they started.

KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long told KSNT News his department plans to work with the other Big 12 and NCAA Division I members to prepare for the “monumental shift” in the collegiate model.

“While there are still many details to work out, we remain supportive of student-athletes having the ability to earn compensation from their name, image and likeness,” Long said. “Preparations will focus on providing our student-athletes with as much information and guidance as we can to assist them and ensure their personal well-being.”

Kansas State University’s Athletics Director Gene Taylor did not share the same optimism as Long in an interview with KSNT News Wednesday.

“I’m mixed. I knew we were probably going to head this route just because of the pressure from the state legislative pieces, and I’m not sure that everything that’s in there is as clear cut as we’d like it to be,” Taylor said. “If we don’t put some serious guard rails and some serious specific things of what can and can’t be done in our legislation, I think it could really open us up for some more recruiting violations and more uncertainties in the recruiting world in particular.”

Taylor did say he supported athletes making money from giving lessons, teaching sports camps or from social media.