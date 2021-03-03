KU Athletics donates 1,300 tickets to local first responders

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday it donated 1,300 tickets to first responders in the Lawrence area so they can attend the last regular-season KU men’s basketball game.

Those who are getting the tickets include first responders from:

LMH Health and KU Health Systems

Lawrence Douglas County Fire/Medical

Lawrence Emergency Medicine

KUPD/Lawrence PD

Kansas Highway Patrol

“We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to our dedicated first responders and frontline workers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the addition of the UTEP game, we took the opportunity to provide tickets to some of those heroes in our community. While it’s never enough, our hope is they are able to take some time to relax and enjoy a Kansas basketball game in-person at Allen Fieldhouse.” Jeff Long, Director of Athletics

“These people have sacrificed a lot for people they don’t even know,” head coach Bill Self said on Hawk Talk. “Hopefully they’ll have some people who would like to come to the game and check out their Jayhawks on Thursday.”

KU hosts UTEP at 7 p.m. Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse.