KU drops football recruit after domestic violence allegations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics terminated the recruitment of a star football player one day after domestic violence allegations surfaced.

The department released this statement:

“Yesterday, after the allegations referencing a football recruit were brought to our attention, we immediately contacted individuals with knowledge on the matter to try and learn more about what happened. Based on the information we were able to gather KU football has terminated the recruitment of this individual and communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas. While we do not know the full details of what occurred in this instance, we were able to learn enough information and decide that it is in the best interest of Kansas Football that we separate from this individual. We condemn violence of any kind against women. If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse, please reach out to your local domestic violence center for help or contact the KU Office of Institutional Opportunity & Access (IOA) – IOA@ku.edu or 785-864-6414 for on-campus and off-campus resources.” Kansas Athletics

On Thursday, KSNT News learned of domestic violence accusations posted on social media that were tied to 4-star football recruit Quaydarius Davis. When KSNT News asked KU Athletics about the accusations against Davis, it gave this statement:

“We have seen the social media post referencing a player that has committed to play football at KU. Any violence against women is not acceptable. We are currently working to gather the details and cannot comment further at this time.” Kansas Athletics

Davis, a wide receiver, was signed to KU last month and is the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

KU Athletics said it doesn’t know the full details of what happened, but was able to gather enough information to decide to split ways.

The accusations against Davis surfaced two weeks after former head coach Les Miles reached a settlement with the university after parting ways amid sexual harassment allegations. The university and former KU Athletic Director Jeff Long also agreed to part ways after the situation with Miles.