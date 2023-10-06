LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU Athletics is on its way to funding the Gateway Project.

The University of Kansas announced a $15 million donation on Friday. The gift comes from an anonymous family, according to a press release.

“We are profoundly grateful for the exceptional generosity of this anonymous donor and their family,” KU athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement from the university. This significant gift underscores their belief in the transformative potential of the Gateway Project. Their commitment to higher education and their longstanding support for Kansas Athletics truly embodies the Jayhawk spirit.”

According to KU Athletics, this family has a history of supporting the university and its sports.

KU announced details for its plans for a new and much-improved football stadium, among other changes, in August.