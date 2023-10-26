LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A KU graduate is continuing his family’s work and donating $25 million to the KU Endowment Association.

R. Todd Slawson, a 1984 graduate of the School of Engineering and a fourth-generation Jayhawk, made the donation. The money will support Kansas Athletics.

Slawson ensured a significant portion of his gift will support the Gateway District, according to KU Athletics. The rest of the gift will establish the Todd Slawson Athletic Fund, which will provide support for the top priorities of the Athletics department.

“Todd’s ongoing commitment to KU and Kansas Athletics will have an immeasurable impact,” Athletic Director Travis Goff said. “We are all humbled by his generosity and his eagerness to be at the forefront of a project that will forever transform the University of Kansas. The Slawson family’s generosity and Todd’s latest commitment will have far-reaching effects for decades to come.”