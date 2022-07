LAWRENCE (KSNT) – This Fourth of July weekend, KU has the opportunity for fans to give service members the gift of football.

For $20, fans can send a service member and their family to a football game. The university is partnering with Vet Tix to make it happen. Sending service members to athletics events helps reduce stress, strengthen family bonds and encourages them to stay engaged with local communities.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.