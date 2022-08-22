LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas Athletics announced the hiring of two new staff members on Monday.

Athletic Director Travis Goff says Tate Gillespie and Casey Seberger will join KU’s team as directors of name, image and likeness.

Gillespie is expected to deal with mostly internal affairs including NCAA compliance and NIL education for coaches and student-athletes.

Seberger will manage external affairs including brand management and partnerships. They also expect Seberger to work with Mass St. Collective and third-party NIL groups. She comes to KU from a NIL company called Opendorse.

“We are thrilled to welcome two talented and experienced members to the team who are passionate about educating and empowering our student-athletes in the NIL space,” Goff told KU Athletics.

