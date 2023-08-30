LAWRENCE (KSNT) Kansas Athletics 2023 Hall of Fame class includes seven individual athletes and four teams, all of which are female.

Having an all-female group of inductees this year is meant to honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a milestone that was reached in June of 2022. KU Athletics director Travis Goff, Chancellor Douglas Girod, various coaches and athletics staff recognized the inductees at the Burge Union Wednesday night.

The 2023 inductees all agreed being part of an all-female class feels ‘surreal.’

“Lots of emotions going on,’ Nina Khmelnitckaia, who played tennis for KU from 2015 to 2019 said. “It’s an incredible evening to be a part of and honestly I cannot wrap my head around it. And, I am incredibly grateful to be here tonight.”

Khmelnitckaia was one of three tennis players who were inducted. Each of her teams during her four years as a player reached the NCAA tournament. Her teammates Janet Koch and Anastasia Rychagova, who also played for KU from 2015 to 2019, were inducted as well.

“It’s amazing,” Liana Salazar, who played soccer for KU from 2011 to 2015, said. “It’s been a great night, I feel so honored to be here. I’m so happy, so emotional too and I’m so glad. So glad to be here.”

Salazar earned an All-Big 12 first team selection three times and was on two NCAA tournament teams. Other individuals athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame include volleyball’s Ainise Havili (2014-2017) and Kelsie Payne (2014-2017), and track and field’s Lindsay Vollmer (2011-2015).

Teams inducted into the Hall of Fame include the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 track and field teams, the 2015 volleyball team and the 2019 tennis team. The 2011-2012 track and field team finished as runner-up in the NCAA Indoor Championships and Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

The 2012-2013 track and field team won the 2013 NCAA Outdoor National Championship. The 2015 volleyball team advanced to the first NCAA Final Four in program history, and the 2019 tennis team won the Big 12 Championship.

For more KU sports stories, click here.