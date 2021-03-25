KU Athletics looking into domestic violence accusations tied 4-star recruit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics said Thursday it’s looking into reports of domestic violence accusations that social media ties to 4-star football recruit Quaydarius Davis.

“We have seen the social media post referencing a player that has committed to play football at KU. Any violence against women is not acceptable. We are currently working to gather the details and cannot comment further at this time.” Kansas Athletics

The department didn’t specifically name Davis in its statement, but the response came after KSNT News asked about Twitter posts indicating accusations against him. The wide receiver was signed to KU last month and is the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

The accusations surfaced two weeks after former head coach Les Miles reached a settlement with the university after parting ways amid sexual harassment allegations.

The university and former KU Athletic Director Jeff Long also agreed to part ways after the situation with Miles.

This is a developing story.