KU Athletics to allow 10,000 fans at next home football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Starting in October, up to 10,000 fans are allowed at home KU football games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Athletics Director Jeff Long announced Friday.

The Jayhawks started the season on Sept. 12 without any fans due to coronavirus concerns.

In an update published Friday, Long said fans will also be allowed at home soccer and volleyball games. Rock Chalk Park Soccer Stadium can have 400 fans in attendance, while Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena can have 250.

Masks are required at all times and no tailgating is allowed.

KU Football will host Oklahoma State Oct. 3 for KU’s homecoming game.

