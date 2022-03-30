LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT)- Fans are invited to Allen Fieldhouse to watch KU men’s basketball take on Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday.

The Jayhawks game will be played in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, but KU Athletics is opening the doors to the fieldhouse in Lawrence for students and fans to enjoy the game.

Admission to the watch party is free. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the 5:09 p.m. tipoff. Parking lots surrounding the fieldhouse will be open and not require payment. The ‘clear bag policy’ will remain in effect.