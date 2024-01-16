LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second-straight year, KU baseball has signed the top-rated junior college recruiting class in the country, according to the JBB.

Head coach Dan Fitzgerald has now successfully recruited a top JUCO class ahead of each of his two seasons at Kansas. The Jayhawks finished 25-32 in year one under Fitzgerald.

“Having the No. 1 JUCO class in the country two years in a row is a great indicator that we are sticking to our plan of what we thought we needed to do to become competitive quickly,” Fitzgerald said in a statement from KU Athletics. “My staff did an outstanding job of finding the right kind of people to bring into our program. We pride ourselves on being competitive, tough, selfless, and composed. We brought in guys who fit that description and we are moving in a great direction.”

A list of the eight JUCO signees who make up the No. 1 ranking can be found below.

Maddox Burkitt, RHP, Lawrence Free State HS, Johnson County Community College

Ángel Cano Orozco, 1B, Life Prep Academy, Western Oklahoma State College

Kannon Carr, RHP, Poplar Bluff HS, Jefferson College

Derek Cerda, OF, Cenapec, Western Oklahoma State College

Porter Conn, LHP, LeRoy HS, Lincoln Land Community College

Brian Hallum, RHP, Plano West HS/Dodge City Community College

Naun Haro, LHP, Palm Desert HS, Central Arizona College, College of Southern Nevada

TJ Williams, INF, William Horlick HS, Heartland Community College

KU opens the 2024 season on Feb. 16.