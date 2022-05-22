LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas head baseball coach Ritch Price is retiring after 20 seasons at KU.

Price is the winningest coach in KU baseball history. He led the Jayhawks to 581 wins, one Big 12 Tournament Championship and three NCAA tournament appearances.

“Ritch Price poured his heart and soul into the Kansas baseball program for two decades,” Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement from KU Athletics. “We are forever grateful for his significant contributions to our university, athletic department and baseball program.”

Price was named the head coach at Kansas in July of 2002. He coached 109 all-conference selections and 75 Jayhawks have gone on to play professional baseball after playing for Coach Price. He finishes his time at Ku with an overall record of 581-558-3.

“For the past 20 years, I have been honored and privileged to serve as the head baseball coach at the University of Kansas,” Price said in a statement from KU Athletics. “After meeting with Travis Goff today, we agreed that it’s time for me to announce my retirement.”