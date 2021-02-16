KU baseball coach arrested for DUI, suspended for 2 weeks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics announced Tuesday baseball head coach Ritch Price was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.

Athletics Director Jeff Long said Coach Price is suspended for the next two weeks from all team-related activities.

After meeting with Coach Price this afternoon, I informed him that he has been suspended for the next two weeks from all team related activities as a result of his DUI arrest this past weekend. I also met with the team to inform them of this decision. While I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Coach Price and the manner in which he conducts our baseball program, as well as the leadership he provides our young men, in this instance he failed to meet our expectations. Coach Price expressed to me his sincere remorse for putting himself in that position and the negative impact it will have on the program. I am confident he will learn from this dangerous lapse in judgement and so will his current and future baseball student-athletes. Jeff Long, KU Athletics Director

Long said associate head coach Ryan Graves will serve as head coach during the two-week suspension.

Coach Price apologized in a statement.

I would like to apologize to my family, players, KU administration, alumni, coaches, staff, as well as our donors for embarrassing them, the University of Kansas, our entire athletic department and myself. As I shared with my team, the consequences from my actions on Saturday night could have jeopardized members of our community and was irresponsible. I have always held myself to the same high standards as those of my players and take full responsibility for my actions. I will do everything in my power to ensure that this type of behavior will never happen again. I love the University of Kansas, our athletic department and baseball program. Through my actions moving forward, I hope to regain the trust of all Jayhawks. Ritch Price, KU baseball head coach

The Jayhawks open the season Feb. 19 in Minneapolis against South Dakota State.