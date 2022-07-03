LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days.

Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team.

Jackson Cobb is an infielder, coming from Crowder College in Missouri.

Cole Elvis is a catcher, coming from the University of California.

Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Kansas @KUBaseball Rock Chalk! pic.twitter.com/kTbvNgrWQh — Cole Elvis (@Cole_Elvis) July 1, 2022

JJ Tylicki is a pitcher, coming from Cowley College in Kansas.

Ethan Bradford is a pitcher, coming from the University of Nebraska.

Excited to say I am coming home to the University of Kansas. I want to thank Nebraska for the past 3 years. I can’t wait to be a Jayhawk. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/XKY78x30C7 — Ethan Bradford (@EthanBradford35) July 2, 2022

J’Briell Easley is a pitcher, coming from Cowley College. Easley won the KJCCC Pitcher of the Year award in 2021.

Janson Reeder is an outfielder, coming from Cowley College.

Brendan Ryan is an outfielder, coming from Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Ryan spent time at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City.

Thrilled to announce I’ll be using my last year of eligibility to return to my homestate and play for Kansas. Thank you to everyone in the Corpus community who has made an impact on me! Let’s work! @KUBaseball pic.twitter.com/TBbnR7gQNa — Brendan Ryan (@brenryan3) July 3, 2022

The Jayhawks had some notable players transfer away from the program, too. Last year’s starting second baseman and shortstop both decided to find news homes. Shortstop Maui Ahuna transferred to Tennessee. Second baseman Tavian Josenberger announced he will transfer to Arkansas.