LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks took a step in the right direction on the baseball diamond in year one under new head coach Dan Fitzgerald.

There are several reasons to be excited about KU baseball right now but one big one is freshman second baseman Kodey Shojinaga. On Wednesday Shojinaga was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

He recently won Co-Big 12 Freshman of the Year. The Honolulu, Hawaii, native led the team in batting average (.378), hits (74), multi-hit games (20), on-base percentage (.421) and OPS (.947). He also notched an impressive .418 batting average and 41 hits in conference games, both of which led the Big 12.

Shojinaga had the seventh-highest batting average in the nation amongst true freshman and the second highest in the Big 12 at the conclusion of the regular season. He was originally a catcher and converted to play middle infield this spring.