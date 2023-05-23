LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU freshman Kodey Shojinaga was named Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

He’s the first player in program history to win this award. Shojinaga also earned All-Big 12 Second Team and was unanimously selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

He ranks seventh in the nation amongst true freshman and second in the conference with a .380 batting average. He led the team in hits (70), multi-hit games (19), on-base percentage (.424) and OPS (.962).

Four other Jayhawks received conference honors:

Jansen Reeder, All-Big 12 First Team

Collin Baumgartner, All-Big 12 Second Team

Cole Elvis, All-Big 12 Second Team

Chase Jans, All-Big 12 Second Team

Kodey Shojinaga, All-Big 12 Second Team

The Jayhawks play their first game of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.