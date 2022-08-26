LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Students are back on KU’s campus, which means all 18 baseball transfers are officially Jayhawks.

The group includes 10 pitchers, four infielders, three outfielders and a catcher.

“Our staff is extremely excited with the group we were able to bring in, along with the guys that are returning,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “We’re very high on the talent we will have on the field. The makeup and character off the field was essential in building this roster, and with our newcomers and returners we have achieved that. We feel like we addressed some areas this summer that will allow us to compete immediately. We’re ready to get to work this fall.”

PITCHERS:

Collin Baumgartner– RHP, Gr.

2022 Stats: 4-2, 6.50 ERA, 54.0 IP, 19 BB, 38 SO in 13 appearances (13 starts): Baumgartner has one year of eligibility remaining and was a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in 202. He appeared in 50 games with 38 starts during his four years at SIU-Edwardsville. When the 2020 season got canceled, Baumgartner was averaging 13.50 strikeouts per nine innings, which was second-best in the Ohio Valley Conference. New Jayhawks Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach Brandon Scott also comes to KU from SIUE.

Ethan Bradford– LHP, Jr.

2022 Stats: 0-0, 4.76 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 3 SO in four appearances: Bradford is a Lawrence native, transferring to Kansas after three years at the University of Nebraska. Before went to Free State High School and was a first team selection to the All-State team and All-Sunflower League Team. He also earned pitcher-of-the-year for Class 6A and the Sunflower League. He helped his team to a regional title and runner-up finish in the state tournament his senior year.

Gavin Brasosky– LHP, So.

2022 Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.1 IP, 3 BB, 6 SO in five appearances: Brasosky spent his freshman year with the SEC Champion Tennessee Volunteers. Brasosky chose Tennessee after being a two-way standout at Portage Central High School in Michigan. Perfect Game rated him the No. 10 player in Michigan. He was also a three-time Perfect Game Preseason All-American (2019-21). As a senior in 2021, Brasosky had a perfect 10-0 record with a 0.84 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched, while also batting .352 with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Hunter Cashero– RHP, Jr.

2022 Stats: 7-2, 4.58 ERA, 35.1 IP, 12 BB, 39 SO, 7 SV in 22 appearances (one start): Cashero joins the Jayhawks with 78.0 innings pitched through three seasons at Kansas City Kansas Community College. Cashero was an All-KJCCC honorable mention in 2022. He led his team with seven wins, seven saves and strikeouts per nine innings this past season. He played high school baseball at St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas.

Hunter Cranton– RHP, Rs-Jr.



2022 Stats: 0-1, 3.86 ERA, 9.1 IP, 3 BB, 13 SO in six appearance (one start): Cranton spent the 2022 season at San Diego State. Despite pitching a limited number of innings, he posted a 13-to-3 strikeout to walk ratio. Prior to San Diego State, Cranton was at Saddleback College for two seasons. In 2021, his 98 mph velocity made him the fastest JUCO pitcher in California. He was the No. 13 national incoming JUCO freshman when he went to Saddleback College. He was also a four-time preseason All-American by Perfect Game in high school.

Andrew Dennis– RHP, Jr.

2022 Stats: 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 9 SO in six appearances: Dennis has two years of eligibility remaining. He began his college career at Pima Community College in 2021, before moving to Johnson County Community College in 2022. At Pima, Dennis had the lowest ERA on the staff (3.21) and second-highest strikeouts per nine innings pitched (12.21). Dennis is a two-time All-Eastern Kansas League recipient. He was the No. 12 right-handed pitcher in Kansas, and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state in 2019, according to Perfect Game.

Sam Ireland– RHP, Jr.

2022 Stats: 4-5, 5.27 ERA, 71.2 IP, 38 BB, 80 SO in 14 appearances (13 starts): Ireland spent the past season as the University of Minnesota’s Friday night starter. Ireland has spent the past three years in the Minnesota program, and finished his career there with twice as many strikeouts as walks (125 SO/62 BB). He was used as a two-way player in both 2020 and 2021, but only as a pitcher in 2022.

Carson McKinney– RHP, R-Fr.



2022 Stats: N/A: McKinney was at Texas for his freshman season before entering the transfer portal in the spring, and ultimately deciding to attend KU. He suffered an injury the past fall, which kept him off the field. In high school, McKinney pitched and played first base. He was an All-State first team honoree for three years, and named to the Birmingham All-Metro team for three years.

Thaniel Trumper– RHP, So.



2022 Stats: 9-0, 1.15 ERA, 39.0 IP, 16 BB, 49 SO, 4 SV in 19 appearances: Trumper was one of 11 pitchers in the NAIA to go undefeated with at least nine wins in 2022. He was named the GPAC Pitcher of the Year and All-GPAC first team, as well as an NAIA All-American in 2022. Opponents only managed to hit .157 against him. Trumper spent two seasons at Doane where he threw over 80 innings and struck out 100+ batters in 41 career appearances with one start.

JJ Tylicki- RHP, Jr.



2022 Stats: 0-0, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP, 7 BB, 5 SO, 1 SV in four appearances (one start): Tylicki spent two seasons at Cowley County Community College. He made 18 appearances and threw 24.1 innings through both seasons. The Tigers won the Jayhawk East championship twice and were the national champion runner-ups in 2021. Tylicki went to St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas. During his senior year in 2019, the baseball program finished third at State.

INFIELDERS:

Michael Brooks- R-So.



2022 Stats: .261/.384/.438 (46-for-176), 6 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 40 R, 9 SB in 58 games (52 starts): Brooks started his college career at Arkansas in 2020, before transferring to UCF for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Brooks redshirted in 2021, but stepped into a starting role in 2022. Brooks’ spent most of his time in 2022 at third base. At the plate, he walked 33 times with 27 strikeouts this past season. Coming out of high school, Brooks was the No. 6 shortstop in Florida, and the No. 23 shortstop nationally, according to Perfect Game.

Jackson Cobb- R-So



2022 Stats: .360/.458/.547 (58-for-161), 12 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 49 RBI, 49 R, 12 SB in 50 games: Cobb spent the past season at Crowder Community College, after playing at Texas Tech in the spring of 2021 and at Arkansas in the fall of 2020. Cobb’s run production was even. He was able to drive in 49 RBIs and score 49 runs. Crowder was Region 16 champions and South Central District Champions this past season. In high school, he was the District MVP, Texarkana Player of the Year and first team All-State shortstop in 2019.

Collier Cranford- R-Jr.



2022 Stats: .133/.328/.222 (6-for-45), 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 15 R in 31 games (13 starts): Cranford transferred to KU after three years at LSU. Cranford played in 77 games with 36 starts in his three years there. That includes double-digit starts at shortstop, second base and third base. He is known for being an athletic infielder with good feet, good hands and a strong arm. In high school, Cranford helped lead his baseball team to a 5A District 4 championship all four years. Cranford joins fellow infielder Luke Leto and new head coach Dan Fitzgerald at KU from LSU.

Luke Leto- So.



2022 Stats: .100/.308/.100 (1-for-10), 1 RBI, 2 R in 13 games (one start): Leto spent his freshman season at LSU. He was the No. 2 high school shortstop in Michigan in 2021, according to Perfect Game. Leto played in 84 games at Portage Central High School. He recorded a batting average of .491 in his senior season with 55 hits, including 13 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, 73 runs and 34 stolen bases. Leto earned Michigan’s Mr. Baseball award, given annually by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.

OUTFIELDERS:

Sam Hunt- R-So.



2022 Stats: .348/.475/.457 (16-for-46), 5 2B, 13 RBIs, 12 R, in 22 games (13 starts): Hunt transferred to KU from fellow Big 12 school Texas Tech. He played in center field for all 13 of his starts at Tech. Hunt had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 33 chances. He batted .333 in 13 games his senior year, with three doubles, six RBIs, five runs and finished with a .415 on-base percentage. Hunt played at Holland Ballpark as a Red Raider, but was ruled out on a home run ball.

Mike Koszewski- R-So.



2022 Stats: .420/.531/.571 (86-for-205), 16 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 56 RBI, 75 R, 26 SB in 67 games: Koszewski comes to KU after one year at Wabash Valley College. Before Wabash Valley, he spent one season at Cincinnati. Koszewski drew more walks than strikeouts at WVC. He walked 42 times compared to 26 strikeouts in 2022. Wabash Valley also finished in fourth place in the JUCO World Series that season. In high school, Koszewski helped his team win a state title in 2019 when he threw a complete game in the championship.

Janson Reeder- Jr.



2022 Stats: .391/.495/.621 (91-for-233), 23 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 69 RBI, 73 R, 7 SB in 64 games: Reeder joins the Jayhawks after three years at Cowley County Community College. During three seasons at Cowley, Reeder hit .387 with 67 extra-base hits and 160 RBI in 136 games. He has walked 81 times, compared to 67 strikeouts. Reeder was named a 2021 second team All-American. He helped his team win two conference championships, two Region VI championships and two World Series appearances. Cowley County finished runner-up in 2022. Reeder led his team in home runs (12), hits (90), runs batted in (80) and tied for the highest batting average (.415) in 2021.

CATCHERS:

Cole Elvis- Sr.



2022 Stats: .266/.343/.392 (59-for-222), 17 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 41 RBI, 24 R in 56 games (56 starts): Elvis is coming to KU after starting all 56 games for Cal a season ago. Elvis served as Cal’s primary catcher for the past three seasons. Offensively, he had his best season in 2022. In the same year, he posted a .990 fielding percentage with just four errors in 405 defensive chances. Elvis recorded career highs in hits (59), RBIs (41), runs scored (24) and walks (27) this past year.