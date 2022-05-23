LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna is entering the transfer portal, according to DI Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Ahuna was the Jayhawks’ best player this season. He hit for a team high .396 average, posted 8 home runs and drove in 48 runs.

The sophomore from Hilo, Hawaii told 27 News in early May that he would be a Jayhawk next year. However, that was before a head coaching change at KU. After 20 seasons coaching KU, Ritch Price announced his retirement on Sunday.

“Oh, hundred percent,” Ahuna said in an interview with 27 News on May 5. “I love [Coach Price.] He’s a great guy. I’m fully committed to [Coach Price].”

With Ritch Price’s time with KU coming to an end, Ahuna’s is too.

