LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball is one step away from a complete roster for the 2023-24 campaign.

Cal State Northridge transfer Chris Carter will be joining the Jayhawks for the upcoming season, according to his former coach Cory DeSanti. Carter redshirted his lone year with the Matadors.

Carter, a 6-foot-4 guard, played alongside Kansas four-star freshman Marcus Adams Jr. on the Elev8 Elite AAU team.

Carter will walk on. Two roster spots remain for the 2023-24 KU men’s basketball team.