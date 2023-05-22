LAWRENCE (KSNT)- A group of KU men’s basketball alumni will play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer.

27 News first reported this on May 1. Now, the team of former Jayhawks has another roster spot filled.

Thomas Robinson, who played for the Jayhawks from 2009-2012, is on board. Robinson scored over 1,000 points in three seasons playing for KU. He went on to play in the NBA from 2012-2017.

Robinson played professionally in Puerto Rico last year. The Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff, will coach the team. Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford are also expected to play in the tournament.

The Jayhawk alumni will play in Wichita on a team dubbed ‘Mass Street TBT.’

The crimson and blue squad will play in the Wichita regional July 20-25. Fans can pre-order tickets here.