LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU basketball hung on to beat East Tennesse State 75-63 Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks went into the half up 43-31. Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson combined for 23 points and went 10-12 from the field in the first half.

Azubuike continued to lead the team in points with 21, followed by Dotson with 19 of his own.

The Hawks will travel to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. They’ll play Chaminade at 8 p.m. on Monday.