LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball commit Marcus Adams Jr. made his decision to join the Jayhawks official on Monday.

Adams Jr. signed his National Letter of Intent, according to KU Athletics. Additionally, Adams Jr. reclassified and will join KU men’s basketball one year earlier than originally expected.

The 6-foot-8 forward from California was previously a member of the 2024 high school graduation class. Adams Jr. has reclassified for the class of 2023 and will join KU’s team for the 2023-24 season.

“We started recruiting Marcus very late in the process,” Self said. “Coach (Kurtis) Townsend was the point recruiter with Marcus,” KU head coach Bill Self said in a statement from KU Athletics. “When we had Marcus and his family in on an official visit, we just really connected.”

Self was also quick to praise the signee’s playmaking ability.

“He certainly fills a need. He’s a tall wing. He’s 6-foot-8 and can shoot the basketball,” Self told KU Athletics. “He had two games this year, one in which he made 11 threes and the other which he made 13 threes. He’s good with the ball in his hands and can make plays for others as well. We think he is very underrated and a youngster that can find immediate minutes with the departure of our tall wings from last year.”

247 Sports ranks him as the 29th ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2024. He announced his commitment to KU in early March.