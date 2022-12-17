LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas basketball stomped No. 14 Indiana on Saturday, winning 84-62.

The Jayhawks opened the game on a 12-2 run that took Allen Fieldhouse from loud to louder, and forced an IU timeout. Indiana hit a three-pointer after the timeout but Kansas continued to score. 21-8 was the score at the first media timeout with 11:51 to play in the first half.

The KU lead bounced between nine and fourteen for several minutes. A Gradey Dick fast-break-slam put the ‘Hawks up 34-17 and Indiana called another timeout. The Kansas lead only extended after this. Back to back three-pointers from Gradey Dick boosted Kansas to its first 20-point lead of the game.

The Jayhawks led 44-29 at halftime. Gradey Dick led the team with 13 points at the break.

The Hoosiers opened the second half with a 9-4 run to cut the Jayhawk lead back to ten. KU answered in the form of a 6-0 run to push that lead to 16. KU led by as many as 18 before the midway point of the second half.

Indiana never did cut the deficit to single-digits in the second half.

Kansas features a balanced attack in the scoring game. Gradey Dick led the team with 20 points. However, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar, KJ Adams and Dajaun Harris all finished in double digits, too. Harris Jr. was a jack of all trades with ten points, ten assists and three steals. Kevin McCullar Jr. joined Harris Jr. in the double-double club with eleven points and eleven rebounds.

Kansas improves to 10-1 with the win. The Jayhawks have one more game before Christmas. They’ll host Harvard on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Allen Fieldhouse.