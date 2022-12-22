LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball will go home for the holidays in a good mood after beating Harvard 68-54 on Thursday.

KU bounced back from a slow start for the win. The ‘Hawks trailed nearly the entire first half but took the lead with 2:44 left in the first and never looked back.

Gradey Dick sank a three-pointer as time expired to send KU into the half with a nine-point lead. KU closed the first half on a 16-3 run.

The Crimson pulled back within three in the first three minutes of the second half but couldn’t get any closer. KU led, but by single digits, for most of the first half. Kansas closed the second half the same way it did the first: A dominant run. The Jayhawks ended the game on an 11-3 run.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 21 points. Kevin McCullar added 14 points. Gradey Dick and Kj Adams Jr. each scored 11.

The Jayhawks enter a brief Christmas timeout at 11-1 on the year. Kansas returns to action for conference play at home on Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State.