LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas basketball is ranked ninth in the country in the latest AP Top 25.

It’s a fall of six spots for the Jayhawks after a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Friday.

Kansas originally was ranked fifth in the preseason AP Poll. After a 6-0 start they climbed to No. 3 in the week three rankings.

The Jayhawks look ahead to a Monday night matchup with Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse. KU and Texas Southern tipoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.