KU basketball game cancelled due to COVID concerns

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball has cancelled their game with Colorado scheduled for Tuesday.

Due to potential COVID-19 issues within the Colorado men’s basketball program, the teams have mutually agreed to cancel tonight’s game. The game will not be rescheduled this season. — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 22, 2021

The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Colorado in Boulder.

The team announced the cancellation less than two hours before the game was scheduled to tipoff.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a press release from Colorado Athletics. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

Kansas’ next basketball game is scheduled for December 29 against Harvard.