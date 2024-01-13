LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Follow its first conference loss of the season at UCF earlier in the week, Kansas men’s basketball looked for a home win against Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Jayhawks were able to pull away in the second half despite a slim lead at the break. Kansas finished the game on top 78-66.

Saturday’s contest marked the fourth Top 10 matchup for the Jayhawks this season, with third-ranked Kansas hosting ninth-ranked Oklahoma.

It was also the first game for freshman Johnny Furphy starting ahead of fellow freshman Elmarko Jackson alongside the other vets on the team. Furphy was introduced with a big applause during the starting lineups.

The game started in favor of the home team, with Furphy capping a 12-4 start for Kansas. Back-to-back KJ Adams Jr. baskets gave the Jayhawks a nine-point lead – their largest of the first half – with 12 minutes to go in the period.

From there, the Sooners got back into the game. An 11-3 run gave Oklahoma its first lead of the game at 27-26 with six minutes left in the half.

The two teams played back-and-forth basketball the remainder of the half, with the home team with a slight 38-37 leading margin. Adams Jr. was incredible in the first half, racking up 15 points and 8 rebounds without coming off the court.

Second half play started like the end of the first with the two squads trading buckets. An 11-2 run by Kansas gave the home team its largest lead of the game so far at 59-48 with 10 minutes to play.

That play continued. Ever Sooner run in the second half had a Jayhawk answer. Five-straight points from Kevin McCullar brought the Kansas lead up to 70-58 with seven minutes remaining.

Defense kept Oklahoma at bay, with Kansas keeping the Sooners scoreless from the eight-minute mark to the four-minute mark.

No. 3 Kansas was able to keep No. 9 Oklahoma at arms length for the last few minutes, knocking off the Sooners with a final score of 78-66.

Hunter Dickinson led the charge with 24 points and 14 rebounds. McCullar Jr. finished with 21 points, Adams Jr. with 15 points.

The win moves the Jayhawks record to 13-2, 2-1 in the Big 12. Kansas plays at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Jan. 16.