KU basketball great Paul Pierce to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Former Kansas men’s basketball standout Paul Pierce will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, announced the organization Sunday.

Pierce is one of eight individuals to be inducted, and will be enshrined during the Hall of Fame Classic tournament in Kansas City next November. Pierce joins Maryland’s Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hershey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

Pierce led the Jayhawks to three conference titles and two conference tournament championships, while racking up 1,768 career points. The small forward was named a consensus All-American and even a finalist for the Wooden Award.