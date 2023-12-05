LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball is staying hot after Friday’s big-time win against UConn.

Kansas carried the momentum into Tuesday night and beat Kansas City (UMKC) 88-69.

It makes four wins in a row for Bill Self’s squad. Kevin McCullar led KU with 25 points.

After a narrow victory against Eastern Illinois last week, Kansas apparently got the wake up call. The Jayhawks didn’t waste much time putting a gap on Tuesday’s opponent, pulling ahead by double-digits in the first six minutes. KU led by 14 at halftime and opened up a lead as many as 22 in the win. Kansas shot over 54% from the field.

Bill Self is now 150-6 in non-conference games in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas, ranked No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll, is now 8-1 on the year. The ‘Hawks will stay home for another home game on Saturday, Dec. 9 against rival Missouri.