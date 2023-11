LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball took care of business on Friday night.

The Jayhawks beat Manhattan College 99-61 to improve to 2-0 in the regular season. It’s the second-straight game Kansas came just one point shy of scoring 100.

Hunter Dickinson led KU with 18 points. Johnny Furphy scored 15 off the bench. True freshman Elmarko Jackson pitched in with nine points and ten assists.

KU returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Chicago for a neutral site game against Kentucky.