KU basketball lands class of 2022 5-star forward Gradey Dick

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNT) — Sunrise Christian Academy small forward Gradey Dick announced his commitment to the University of Kansas Wednesday evening.

Dick is a 5-star recruit, and according to ESPN is the 21st best player in the class of 2022 and the 33rd best player according to Rivals.

Big commitment for KU basketball tonight. Gradey Dick is ranked 21st in the country by ESPN and 33rd by Rivals in the class of 2022. #kubball https://t.co/8ZlaqF0Zni — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 4, 2021

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Dick’s commitment as he narrowed down his choices to eight schools: Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Illinois, Florida, Texas Tech and Purdue.

One of Dick’s fellow teammates Zachary Clemence will also be attending Kansas, but in the class of 2021. Clemence told KSNT News Wednesday night that he is thrilled to get on the court with Gradey.

“Playing on the Kansas floor with Gradey is going to be so great,” said Clemence when asked about how excited was to hear Dick’s college announcement.

Dick said he has been a KU fan his whole life and committing to Kansas is a dream come true. He credited the Kansas coaching staff for their constant communication throughout the recruitment process.

“With other schools I kind of noticed that’s it’s usually one coach that contacts you not the whole staff,” Dick told KSNT News Wednesday. “But with KU it’s so special because literally, the whole staff, everyday contacted me. And Coach Norm [Roberts] being there since day one, sending texts every day — calls, it’s huge, and that’s where I want to be.”

Dick has one more year at Sunrise, but is excited to get to Lawrence and get to work.

“I’m coming,” Dick said. “Ready to make an impact early…rock chalk.”