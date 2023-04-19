LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas basketball is adding to its roster after five players announced plans to leave the program earlier this offseason.

Nicolas Timberlake, a transfer from Townson University in Maryland announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 17.7 points per game in the 2022-23 season.

Timberlake brings a load of experience to Lawrence. He will join the Jayhawks for his sixth year of college. Timberlake averaged 12 points or more for the Tigers in each of the last three seasons.

Timberlake is KU’s first transfer commit of the 2023 offseason.

Zach Clemence, Bobby Pettiford, Joe Yesufu, MJ Rice and Cam Martin all announced plans to transfer away from Kansas since the end of the 2022-23 season.