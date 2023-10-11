LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball is reloading once again.

Class of 2024 four-star (247Sports) wing Rakease Passmore has committed to the Jayhawks, Passmore shared on social media Wednesday. He picked Kansas over Oklahoma, LSU and others.

Passmore is the third big get for KU for the 2024, after the nation’s top center Flory Bidunga and combo guard Labaron Philon.

The 6-foot-5 Passmore is the No. 48 recruit in the country according to 247Sports. The website has Passmore as the No. 4 recruit in the state of North Carolina.

It’s been a busy day for Kansas men’s basketball. After the Independent Accountability Resolution Process announced the infractions report with a ruling for KU’s case dating back to 2017, the university is vacating 15 of its wins from 2017-18, including the team’s Final Four banner.

Former player Arterio Morris’ affidavit on his rape charge was released today, with details here. 27 News has confirmed that Morris is now enrolled at Garden City Community College.