LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'”

The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since.

To pay respect for paying heed, Kansas basketball announced Friday that the team will be wearing new jerseys designed after the famous banner.

The all-white jerseys feature “Kansas” across the chest in the “Pay Heed” font, with the players’ number below in the “‘THE PHOG'” font. The waist band displays a “K” and the back of the shorts write “THE PHOG.”

The Jayhawks will wear the new uniforms in a home matchup with No. 14 Indiana on Saturday. The game is set to tip off at 11 a.m.