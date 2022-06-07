LAWERENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball junior Dajaun Harris Jr. and freshman Gradey Dick volunteered their time at Washburn’s kids basketball camp Tuesday.

The two Jayhawks spoke about the roster being built after winning the NCAA Championship.

Harris Jr. said that the return of Jalen Wilson was a surprise, but one that will help the team.

“I didn’t know if he was coming back or not, that helps us a lot,” Harris Jr. said. “We could be coming in as a top five team in the country. With him back, that’s more leadership, more veterans on the court. It helps a lot.”

Harris Jr. added that with the departure of most of the team, his role as a leader becomes more prominent.

“We lost our top seven players,” Harris Jr. said. “I got to be one of the biggest leaders on the team. Then, when [Jalen Wilson] comes back, that will help a lot.”

Dick, a McDonald’s All-American and a top prospect in his class, says the hype coming his way doesn’t scare him.

“I don’t really see it as pressure,” Dick said. “At the same time, I know it is pressure, but it’s kind of good pressure. For me to hit the ground running at practice…play how I play, help as much as I can.”

When asked about the arrival of Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar, Harris Jr. said that McCullar will add a big defensive presence.

“I feel like nobody will be able to score…if no one can score, we’re going to beat everybody,” Harris Jr. said.