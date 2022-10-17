LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The defending National Champions check in at number five in the college basketball preseason AP Poll.

It’s the 11th consecutive year the Jayhawks are ranked seventh or higher in the preseason poll.

The teams ranked in front of Kansas are:

-No. 1: North Carolina

-No. 2: Gonzaga

-No. 3: Houston

-No. 4: Kentucky

Bill Self is entering his 20th season as the University of Kansas’ head men’s basketball coach. In 17 of those 20 years the ‘Hawks have checked in at seventh or higher in the preseason top 25.

KU hoops won its sixth National Title last season, finishing 34-6. Jalen Wilson and Dajaun Harris Jr. are the only two returning starters. KU is tied for that fifth spot with Big 12 foe Baylor. Other conference teams ranked include Texas (No. 12), TCU (No. 14) and Texas Tech (No. 25).

Kansas basketball begins its season with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State on Nov. 3. The Jayhawks first regular season game is Monday, Nov. 7.