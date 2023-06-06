TOPEKA (KSNT)- A basketball player from Topeka could end up joining the Jayhawks.

Highland Park’s Ketraleus ‘Bo’ Aldridge tells 27 News that KU men’s basketball recently started recruiting him. The 6-foot-4 Running Scot is a three-star prospect on 247 Sports.

Aldridge was originally in the graduating class of 2023 but recently reclassified to the class of 2024.

The HP standout is on KU’s campus on Tuesday for an unofficial visit, he tells 27 News. He has offers from UMKC, Akron, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others.

Bill Self implied on Monday in Topeka that KU basketball is not done recruiting this offseason.

KU men’s basketball has only 10 players currently on scholarship for the 2023-24 season. It is not yet confirmed whether Aldridge would stay in the class of 2024 or join KU this season if he chose to play for Bill Self.