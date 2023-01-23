TOPEKA (KSNT) – After suffering back-to-back losses, including a 23-point blowout loss at home, KU Men’s Basketball finds itself just inside the AP’s Top 10 at No. 9.

A down week for the Jayhawks saw a loss on the road in the Sunflower Showdown, and a rare at-home loss for Bill Self in Allen Fieldhouse to Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs.

TCU now ranks No. 11 in AP’s poll. The Horned Frogs won two out of their last three games, with two of those opponents being KU and K-State, both ranked teams.

Looking ahead, KU takes on Baylor, who increased their ranking this week by four spots to No. 17 and won their past four games.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks will travel to Kentucky to play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are not ranked and their record stands at 13-6.